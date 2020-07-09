Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 1.314 Million, Slightly Better Than Expected

New claims for unemployment benefits fell to 1.314 million for the week ended July 6, 99 thousand fewer than a week earlier, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had been expecting 1.375 million claims.

This was the 15th consecutive week with initial claims above one million. Expectations for claims to fall have come down. A week ago, economists forecast that claims would fall to 1.38 million but they were reported at 1.427 million. Those claims were revised down by 14,000.

The estimate for ongoing unemployment claims, those made after the initial filing, during the week ending June 27 was 18,062,000, a decrease of 698,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 530,000 from 19,290,000 to 18,760,000. The 4-week moving average was 19,085,500, a decrease of 636,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 132,500 from 19,854,000 to 19,721,500.