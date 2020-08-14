Most Americans Favor Returning to Work But Democrats Say It’s a Bad Idea

The majority of Americans favor returning to work even in the era of coronavirus.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans say returning to work is a good idea, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll of 1,261 National Adults.

Support for returning to work is broad, cutting across income, education, ethnic, generational, regional, age, and gender lines.

But there is a stark political distinction: only 33 percent of Democrats say it is a good idea to return to work. Fifty-three percent say it is a bad idea.

Eighty-four percent of Republicans say returning to work is a good idea. Just 11 percent say it is a bad idea.

Among independents, 56 percent say it is a good idea. Thirty-three percent say it is a bad idea.

That puts Democrats at odds with most of the county.