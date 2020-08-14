Most Americans Favor Returning to Work But Democrats Say It’s a Bad Idea

The majority of Americans favor returning to work even in the era of coronavirus.
Fifty-eight percent of Americans say returning to work is a good idea, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll of 1,261 National Adults.
Support for returning to work is broad, cutting across income, education, ethnic, generational, regional, age, and gender lines.
But there is a stark political distinction: only 33 percent of Democrats say it is a good idea to return to work. Fifty-three percent say it is a bad idea.
Eighty-four percent of Republicans say returning to work is a good idea. Just 11 percent say it is a bad idea.
Among independents, 56 percent say it is a good idea. Thirty-three percent say it is a bad idea.
That puts Democrats at odds with most of the county.
- Majorities in all four regions say returning to work is a good idea.
- Majorities of people earning under $50,000 and people earning over that among favor work,.
- Majorities of college graduates and non-graduates favor returning to work.
- Majorities of those over 45 and those under favor returning to work.
- Majorities of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X, Boomer, and Silent Generation favor returning to work.
- Majorities of whites and Hispanics favor returning to work.
- Thirty-eight percent of blacks say work is a good idea, versus 47 percent who say it is a bad idea.
- People who live small cities, small towns, suburbs, and rural areas favor work.
- Big city dwellers oppose, 47 percent versus 40 percent.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.