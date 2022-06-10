The price of lettuce on Friday increases by 11 percent during President Joe Biden’s 40-year-high inflation.

In the last 12 months, fruit and vegetables have significantly increased in price, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Apples six percent

Dried beans ten percent

Peas ten percent

Lentils ten percent

Potatoes eight percent

Overall, fruits and vegetables are more expensive by eight percent.

Canned fruit and veggies have also increased:

Canned fruits 12 percent

Canned veggies 11 percent

It won’t actually help to turn to cake instead of fruits and vegetables, by the way. Cake prices are up 11.8 percent.

