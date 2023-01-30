Republican Study Committee (RSC) members sent a letter to President Joe Biden to demand answers on whether his administration plans to submit the presidential budget request to Congress next week as the country is expected to hit its current debt limit soon.

The letter, led by RSC Chairman Kevin Hern (R-OK) and RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman Ben Cline (R-VA), presses Biden on whether he plans to miss the deadline for the third consecutive year and “why.”

“We write to express our concerns regarding reports that your administration may miss the statutory deadline for submitting a Presidential Budget to Congress for the third year in a row and has no intent to offer a balanced budget,” the group of Republicans wrote. “As the deadline rapidly approaches for you to submit your Presidential Budget, we ask that you do your job so that we in Congress can begin ours.”

According to Title III of the Congressional Budget Act, which establishes a specific timetable for the congressional budget process, the Biden administration is required by law to submit his budget request to Congress by the first Monday in February — which lands this year on February 6.

If Biden fails to submit his budget request to Congress on time, this would be the third consecutive year.

“The American people have spoken and made it abundantly clear that the United States must no longer be governed in a state of crisis or brinkmanship,” the group added. “They expect their duly elected leaders to take the initiative to ensure that the vital functions of government are managed responsibly and in a timely manner.”

Additionally, the group submitted a list of questions for the Biden administration to respond to about the possible delay in submitting a budget to Congress:

Will your administration submit a budget by the statutory deadline? If not, when does your administration plan to submit a budget to Congress? Will your administration’s budget balance in the ten-year budget window? If not, do you not believe the American public deserves a responsible, balanced budget, that does not rely on tax hikes? Why is your administration unable to meet this annual budget proposal obligation?

“The urgency of our Nation’s fiscal crisis is unprecedented. It is imperative that we move quickly to address skyrocketing inflation, a crippling $31.5 trillion in national debt, and the impending insolvency of our Nation’s major trust funds,” the group added.

In addition to Hern and Cline, other House Republicans on the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force members signed the letter, including Reps. Bob Good (VA), Roger Williams (TX), August Pfluger (TX), Ralph Norman (SC), Tom Tiffany (WI), Beth Van Duyne (TX), Byron Donalds (FL), Michael Cloud (TX), Josh Brecheen (OK), Rich McCormick (GA), Pat Fallon (TX), and Eric Burlison (MO).

