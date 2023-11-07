Donald Trump’s Wealth Climbs $500 Million to $3.1 Billion, Bloomberg Estimates

Donald Trump’s record as the wealthiest person ever elected president may be broken next year—by Donald Trump himself.

Trump has become significantly wealthier since leaving the White House, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. At the same time, he is less indebted than he has been in many years.

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index estimates Trump’s fortune now stands at $3.1 billion, up $500 million from 2021. That is higher than the $3 billion Bloomberg estimated in 2016.

The Bloomberg estimates suggest that far from enriching himself as president, Trump suffered significant economic setbacks as part of his public service. Bloomberg’s estimate of Trump’s fortune fell to $2.5 billion in 2020.

Bloomberg reports:

The higher net worth comes as Trump’s businesses are proving resilient in the face of a gloomy real estate market. His move to Florida after leaving the White House coincided with a boom in the state that’s bolstered the finances of two of his best-known properties — Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the Doral resort in Miami — while revenues at the rest of his golf courses have surged more than 50% since 2019. And after selling his Washington hotel and paying down loans, Trump is sitting on more cash and less leverage than at any point in the past decade. “The company has never been stronger and never been better,” his son, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in an interview. “We have the most cash and the lowest debt. We are in a fantastic spot.”

Trump’s own assessment of his financial condition is even brighter. A statement of Trump’s 2021 financial condition, filed as part of a lawsuit, estimated his net worth at $4.5 billion. That was significantly below the $5.8 billion Trump estimated in 2016, again suggesting that Trump sacrificed a considerable part of his personal fortune in order to serve as president.

New York state, in its litigation against the president, has a far lower estimate. It put Trump’s net worth at $2.6 billion in 2021. The New York estimate includes an improbably low $27.6 million figure for the Mar-a-Lago property. Bloomberg estimates its worth at $240 million.