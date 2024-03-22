Bidenflation and Bidenomics Are Deeply Unpopular With Women

President Joe Biden’s economic leadership is deeply unpopular with women, hispanic voters, and younger Americans.

Fifty-three percent of women disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the issues of jobs and the economy, according to the most recent poll from The Economist. Only 38 percent approve.

That makes Biden’s economic leadership less popular with women than with men. Among men, 43 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove.

Women do not just disapprove of Biden on the economy. They really, really disapprove. Forty-percent say they “strongly disapprove.”

This is particularly troubling for Biden’s re-election hopes. In 2020, Biden rode to the White House with 54 percent of women’s votes, compared to Donald Trump’s 44 percent.

It’s not just the economy, of course. Biden’s overall job approval rating is low among women. Just 37 percent of women say they approve, compared with 58 percent who disapprove. Forty-four percent say they strongly disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president.

Biden does even worse when the focus is on inflation. Just 29 percent of women say they approve of Biden’s handling of rising prices, compared with 64 percent who say they disapprove. Forty-eight percent of women say they strongly disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

On immigration, Biden wins the approval of just 27 percent of women. Fifty-eight percent say they disapprove, including 44 percent who strongly disapprove.

The poll shows that the top issues for women are inflation, immigration, the economy, and health care. Asked which of a 15 issues they consider the most important, 23 percent of women said inflation and prices. Immigration, the next highest ranked, is picked by 14 percent of women. Jobs and the economy by 10 percent, tied with health care. No other issue scores in the double digits.

Eighty percent of women say the issue of inflation is very important, compared with 75 percent of men. That puts it ahead of health care, which is considered very important by 75 percent of women, and the overall economy, which is scored as very important by 73 percent of women. Education is a distant fourth at 67 percent, followed by national security (64 percent) and crime (63 percent).