Rep. Riley Moore: Legalized Migration Is Worse than Illegal Migration

“Legal immigration… in many ways, is actually worse than illegal immigration” for ordinary Americans, Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) told Breitbart News Saturday.

Politically, “I think the tide is turning, and you know, as I’m speaking with my colleagues, and more and more are starting to voice the concerns around this” legalized inflow, Moore told host Matthew Boyle.

For example, the labor market is being skewed against ordinary Americans by the proliferation of white-collar visa programs that legalize companies’ hiring of foreign contract workers for jobs sought by nearby Americans, Moore said:

The American worker is the only worker on Planet Earth that has to compete with labor from all over the world inside their own borders. Nobody else has to do that. There’s a point to citizenship. There’s a point to this country, and we all are trying to benefit from this great economic engine that we have here in the United States and [in] the greatest country on the face of the planet. We [citizens] should all be seeing the benefit from that, rather than bringing people in from other countries to do these jobs. It doesn’t make any sense.

A small but growing number of GOP politicians — including Vice President JD Vance — are shining a light on the damage to families caused by legalized migration:

Immigration polls also show deep opposition to legalized migration of workers amid broad public sympathy for migrants.

Moore spotlighted the many visa programs that allow mid-tier executives at U.S. companies to hire millions of mixed-skill foreign contract workers instead of skilled U.S. college graduates. The visa programs keep at least 1.5 million foreigners in jobs sought by U.S. graduates.

“The H-1B visa program is being abused at levels I don’t think most understand,” he said, adding

Not only being abused by the people who are applying through H-1B, but particular, specifically by these large corporations who are using the H-1B visa program to displace the American worker… You can look up these companies that are applying for H-1B visas… [for jobs such as] computer programmers, accountants, you name it… Now the great example of this being abused most recently is with Microsoft, where the CEO of Xbox, which is owned by Microsoft, laid off 3,200 employees and then turned around and applied for thousands of H-1B visas. So they’re going to replace all those American workers with folks from India and Indonesia and all over the world.

Breitbart News has posted many articles about how Indian managers and C-Suite executives exploit the many visa programs to quietly sell jobs held by American professionals. The executives also embezzle company wealth via featherbedding, salary kickbacks, and self-dealing contracts via the complex rules in the H-1B, H4EAD, L-1, J-1, OPT, and B1/B2 visa programs.

The GOP will win elections if it focuses on ordinary citizens’ worries about jobs and wages, Moore added:

President Trump has laid out this map for us. We just need to continue to follow it. We need to talk to these folks, we need to be more concerned and engaged with people. I was one of these. I was a welder. It’s how I started my career off. I worked in labor, so we need to be talking to people that take a shower after work and not before work. Those are the types of folks that we need to be engaging with whether they’re in a labor union or not.

The Trump administration has stopped illegal migration over the southern border and is deporting many illegal migrants. It has also announced many bureaucratic decisions to curb the inflow of visa workers and has announced plans for wide-ranging investigations of fraud within the legalized migration programs.

But it has not significantly reduced the legalized inflow of white-collar migrants through the nation’s airports.

“Take a chill-pill… and sit the fuck down,” one ethnic Indian recently told sidelined Americans via TikTok:

“I’m on the House Appropriations Committee,” Moore told Breitbart, adding:

I put in language into the Labor-HHS [Health and Human Services] bill that required the Department of Labor to do a report on how the H-1B visa program is hurting the American worker. But I will tell you, I haven’t gotten that report yet. We’re still waiting on it. Nobody’s done anything, and so whatever’s going on over there at the Department of Labor, I’d like them to kind of pick up the pace here and figure it out and get that report over to us, so we can understand quantifiably what this is doing.

“Having that type of information, I think, is going to turn a lot of minds and open up a lot of minds to what is actually going on here,” he said.