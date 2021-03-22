A university student got an unbelievable surprise Saturday during her shift at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Conway, South Carolina.
Coastal Carolina University student Savannah Stoneman told WPDE a couple left her a whopping $500 tip once they noticed a tattoo on her wrist in her father’s handwriting from a letter he sent during his deployment to Iraq.
The couple said they just went to a tattoo shop and on the receipt for their meal appeared to have written, “Go get something that makes you happy!”
Stoneman is reportedly in the middle of her student teaching internship and according to her, money has been tight. She wanted the couple to know their thoughtful gift meant a lot to her:
I’m only able to work at Outback two days a week, that one tip from them is more than I’m making in an entire week right now. It just blows my mind that someone could be so generous to a complete stranger. I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart and let them know that their kind act has relieved so much stress I’ve been dealing with.
As a server, you see amazing people and many customers who don’t acknowledge servers as people and don’t take their feelings into consideration. That couple is by far the most amazing people I have met in my time serving.
A Facebook user who appeared to be friends with Stoneman shared the WPDE story on Sunday, writing, “go Savannah Stoneman [heart] you deserve it”:
A similar instance occurred in February when an anonymous person identified as the “COVID Bandit” gave each employee at a steakhouse in Denver, Colorado $200, Breitbart News reported.
The individual who ate at the Guard and Grace gifted workers a total of $6,800 in tips.
“Who the heck is this COVID BANDIT??!!” owner Troy Guard wrote on Facebook.
“Whoever this person is …, thank you so much for your act of kindness and your sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness you just bestowed on our Guard and Grace staff,” he added.
