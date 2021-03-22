A university student got an unbelievable surprise Saturday during her shift at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Conway, South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina University student Savannah Stoneman told WPDE a couple left her a whopping $500 tip once they noticed a tattoo on her wrist in her father’s handwriting from a letter he sent during his deployment to Iraq.

The couple said they just went to a tattoo shop and on the receipt for their meal appeared to have written, “Go get something that makes you happy!”