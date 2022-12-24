A woman in South Carolina is helping young people with special needs hone their life skills through baking.

While Robin Roach’s son, Bryan, who has Down syndrome and autism, was not in school during the coronavirus pandemic, she realized how much he was missing regarding learning and friends, WYFF reported Monday.

To make sure he continued honing his job and life skills, the pair started a baking business called Robin’s Just Desserts. They make the sweets in their own kitchen.

A photo shows some of their sweet treats laid out on a festive tray:

“When you have value in something, you feel like you have value in yourself,” she said of their endeavor.

The Robin’s Just Desserts website features colorful photos of their delicious desserts.

“As the mother of a child with Down syndrome and Autism, we see the need for employment and skill building for people with special needs. We also would like to employ at risk youth to give them an opportunity to work,” the site reads:

It is known that people with special needs bring out the best in everyone and to pair them up with at risk youth would be beneficial for both groups while serving our community. To do this we are currently working towards opening a store front in the Simpsonville/Greenville area. Every time you purchase from us you help us get closer to that goal.

Roach’s team members consist of individuals with special needs. The project has continued to grow and they are busy during the week and the holidays. They also partner with other businesses in the area.

Bryan went from being nonverbal to being much more social and aware of others, Roach says, and he continues to progress.

“As parents, we want to leave something for our kids, and not just monetarily,” she explained, adding, “For me, it’s I want to leave them to be productive members of society.”