Disney’s New Star Wars Series ‘Tales of the Empire’ Uses ‘They/Them’ Pronouns for Gender-Ambiguous Character

May the force be with they/them.

Disney’s new Star Wars series Tales of the Empire uses “they/them” pronouns to refer to a gender-ambiguous character that appears in the Disney+ animated show’s fifth episode.

In the scene in question, the character Barriss Offee engages in a light-saber duel with an unnamed Jedi whose gender appears to be ambiguous. The scene makes no mention of gender identity or pronouns during the fight. But once the unnamed Jedi is slain by a third warrior, the remaining two character begin referring to the dead Jedi using “they” and “them.”

The Star Wars YouTuber known as the Knights of Melvin has a breakdown of the scene, counting a total of five times that “they/them” pronouns are used in the scene.

As Knights of Melvin points out, it remains unclear why the characters refer to the slain Jedi as “they” or “them” since there was no mention of gender identity preceding the fight.

Tales of the Empire is created by Dave Filoni, whom Disney named chief creative officer of Lucasfilm last year.

Under Filoni’s tenure, as well as that of Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, the Disney Star Wars brand has continued to embrace woke identity politics that has alienated numerous fans.

As Breitbart News reported, Lucasfilm recently hired Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct The Jedi Order, an upcoming sequel to The Rise of Skywalker. Obaid-Chinoy once said “I like to make men uncomfortable” regarding her artistic ambitions.

The Disney+ series Willow, based on the popular 1988 Ron Howard movie of the same name, was canceled last year after just one season and then removed entirely from Disney+. Putting wokeness front and center, the series featured a gay romance between two main characters while also casting a transgender actor in a prominent role.

Disney is aggressively pushing transgenderism and other kinds of gender non-conformity in its entertainment aimed at children.

In the past few years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

