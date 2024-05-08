Georgia Appeals Court to Review Alleged Fani Willis Conflict of Interest in Donald Trump Case

A Georgia appeals court will review a decision about if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her case against former President Donald Trump, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Trump and co-defendants tried to remove Willis from the case due to her romantic relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that Willis could remain on the Trump case if she removed Wade or if he voluntarily resigned. McAfee found the former lovers’ relationship produced no “actual conflict” that would force Willis from the case. McAfee also wrote the two former lovers only engaged in an “appearance of impropriety,” which should result in Willis leaving her office if Wade is not removed from the case.

Trump’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, criticized aspects of the ruling.

McAfee, however, granted Trump’s request to seek an appeal of his ruling from a Georgia appeals court, the Associated Press reported:

That intermediate appeals court agreed on Wednesday to take up the case. Once it rules, the losing side could ask the Georgia Supreme Court to consider an appeal. … The appeals court’s decision to consider the case seems likely to cause a delay in a case and further reduce the possibility that it will get to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president.

Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted of 13 charges.

Another corrupt anti-Trump lawfare case is about to bite the dust, which means Democrats are going to get increasingly desperate and more dangerous. https://t.co/i6xsIOh1Zs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 8, 2024

The case is Georgia v. Trump, No. 23SC188947 in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia.

