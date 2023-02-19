A Maryland school district is reportedly looking into a teacher who voiced leftist views about property destruction and theft.

In 2020, Lane Cogdill, of Silver Spring International Middle School in the Montgomery County Public Schools District, offered thoughts on world events, according to a Fox News article published Sunday, adding the district is investigating the matter.

Per the outlet, Cogdill said:

As a history teacher who cares about racial justice, I keep hearing people saying, like, “I understand protesting, but I don’t understand rioting and looting.” Let me just remind y’all, this country was literally built by Black people. … Black people’s bodies were literally the currency that our white founding fathers used to fund for revolution. As far as I’m concerned, as a white person, and as a history teacher, if your ancestors built this country, you have the right to burn the motherf—-r to the ground. And White people I’m [going to] need you to do better because your opinion on this is at best, irrelevant, and at worst, literally propagating white supremacy.

The teacher has also reportedly admitted hiding students’ gender changes, and said comments made regarding such changes were part of the district’s policy.

On what appears to be Cogdill’s TikTok account, the page describes her as an alternative teacher, nonbinary, and pan/bi.

In one video, Cogdill shows viewers a poster in a classroom that tell students how to refer to the teacher:

“My name is Mx. Cogdill. My pronouns are xe, xem, xir, and xirs,” the poster reads.

When a student questions their own gender, the teacher asks them for their name and pronouns, then helps conceal it from administrators and parents when the student requests it, according to Cogdill.

In a recent video, Cogdill complained about getting “hateful” comments from people.

Those individuals “say things like, ‘Just teach the curriculum and stop confusing kids with your personal identity,’ which is funny to me because all I want, all any LGBTQ teacher wants, is to be able to just teach content and have my identity be a non-issue,” the teacher said.

The Silver Spring International Middle School’s website tells students to “be healthy, be kind, be you.”