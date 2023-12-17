A 90-year-old woman is inspiring others to reach their academic dreams with a good attitude and hard work.

Minnie Payne recently earned her master’s degree from the University of North Texas, and her loved ones are extremely proud, News 4 San Antonio reported Saturday.

When asked the reason why she kept working to gain more education, she told CBS News, “Well, I always wanted to improve myself. When I retired at age 68, I wasn’t doing anything constructive. It’s my philosophy to constantly be doing something constructive.”

She spent a year studying at a junior college before getting a job, getting married, and later having children.

However, Payne said there was never a moment when she wanted to give up studying for her master’s degree.

“In fact, I missed studying,” adding that attending class with students significantly younger than herself was not a problem, noting she was 73 when she earned her undergraduate degree.

An image shows the lovely graduate wearing her cap and gown with a huge smile on her face. It is clear Payne knows she has accomplished something big that will inspire others in the generations to come:

Thousands of graduates will take the stage at the University of North Texas this weekend—and one completed a master's program at 90 years old. https://t.co/bckGk6NdJg — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) December 16, 2023

Payne is the oldest person to earn a master’s degree at the school, and she does not plan to keep the knowledge gained to herself.

“Payne recently got a new job working at a magazine in Houston to keep doing something constructive which is her guiding philosophy,” the News 4 report said.

A similar thing happened in December 2022 when a 90-year-old great-grandmother graduated from Northern Illinois University, according to Breitbart News.

Joyce Defauw said, “I guess I mentioned I was upset that I didn’t finish school and my children encouraged me to go back.”

Returning to NIU in 2019 with her original 1951 student ID in hand, 90yo Joyce DeFauw will walk the stage at this weekend’s commencement, earning her degree seven decades in the making. For more of Grandma Joyce’s inspiring story, visit: https://t.co/nFhsD9YydE#HuskiePride pic.twitter.com/qEifAQeCjS — NIU (@NIUlive) December 5, 2022

She completed her studies online. Even though she was intimidated by the computer, she eventually mastered it thanks to help from her children.

“I’ve learned that I can do things I never thought I could do, with the help of others,” she said.