An Alabama special needs teacher who was once “teacher of the month” is facing child abuse charges after allegedly pouring hot sauce on a student’s tongue as a form of punishment.

Heather Varner Hunter, 46, is accused of punishing a student with hot sauce in September at Cottonwood Elementary School, Fox10 News reported.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office subsequently launched an investigation. Law enforcement arrested Hunter on Monday afternoon, the report states, citing jail records.

Superintendent Brandy White confirmed Hunter is no longer employed by the Houston County School System.

“White said the school system cooperated fully with authorities, and all information has been turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources,” according to the report.

Hunter had notably been named “Teacher of the Month” in March, per local news outlets. At the time, she said she had taught at Cottonwood for eight years and had been an educator for 18 years.

Hunter was released from jail after posting $2,500 bond.