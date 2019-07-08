First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of Washington, D.C., on Monday as she traveled to West Virginia for the day, donning her most western-inspired look.

Melania Trump jetted off to West Virginia in all the essentials necessary for the West: Denim, leather, suede, and giant sunglasses.

The Slovenian-born former fashion model buttoned her Lafayette 148 New York denim midi shirt dress all the way up and cinched her small waist with a thin brown leather belt. The dress currently retails for about $700.

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with some of her favorite Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos, the rich brown suede pumps that feature a leather-tipped toe. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump has worn these heels on three separate occasions now, most famously debuting the pumps in Ghana last year with a Safari-esque ensemble.

To shade herself from the sun, Mrs. Trump threw on a pair of giant tortoiseshell sunglasses — a departure from her usual Saint Laurent sunglasses that she owns in brown and black.

