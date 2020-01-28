Video: Super Bowl Ad to Feature Drag Queens for First Time

Two drag queens from the Netflix show RuPaul’s Drag Race will appear in an advertisement during next month’s Super Bowl, showcasing the concept of drag acts to more than 100 million Americans.

The two drag queens, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, will appear in an advert for the hummus brand Sabra on February 2nd when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

A teaser for the 30-second clip shows Cracker trying to put a football helmet over a wig while Kim Chi watches on.

“Ready Cracker?” asks Kim Chi.

“Chickpeas, I was born ready,” Cracker responds. “I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair.”

The advertisement, which is produced by VaynerMedia, also features Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey as well as the rapper T-Pain. “We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today,” explained Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra. “We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Purchasing ad time during the Superbowl is notoriously expensive, with the sheer volume of people watching making it the holy grail of prime time television advertising. An estimated 100 million Americans are expected to tune in to watch the match, likely making it the largest ever audience subjected to drag acts on live television.

However, it’s merely the latest example of a seeming obsession on the part of some progressives and LGBT activists to promote drag queens at every possible turn and to all sectors of the population. Over the past few years, drag queens have been reported reading books to toddlers, employed as sexualized child models, and even introduced as characters in children’s television programs.

