‘The Flash’ Actor Hartley Sawyer Fired After Old ‘Date Rape’ Tweets Resurface

Actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from CW’s The Flash after a series of off-color tweets from six years ago were rediscovered.

Sawyer, who originated the character of Ralph Dibney, aka the Elongated Man, in 2017, was fired for the many misogynistic and homophobic tweets he posted as jokes years ago, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The tweets that got him unceremoniously fired were from several years before he joined the TV series. Sawyer’s Twitter account has since been deleted. But producers were enraged by Sawyer’s posts, nonetheless.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash,” producers said a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive, and productive environment for our workforce.”

Executive producer Eric Wallace added a statement of his own concerning the firing:

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

The actor released a full-throated apology to the fans and his castmates, apologizing for his past tweets.

“My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable,” Sawyer said on Instagram. “I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today.”

The tweets were filled with violence and included ridicule of homeless people, and gays, as well as comments about raping and mutilating women.

Hartley Sawyer, you have been exposed… pic.twitter.com/ig5VBXoZmK — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Many more of the tweets were archived by Twitter user Steph and can be seen here.

CW’s The Flash is set to begin filming its seventh season next year after the film industry’s coronavirus lockdowns are over.

