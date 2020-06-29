Willie Nelson to Headline Joe Biden’s $100,000 Per Person Virtual Fundraiser

Country rocker Willie Nelson is set to perform at Joe Biden’s virtual fundraiser on Monday.

Willie Nelson will join singer Robert Earl Keen as well as politicos including former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and the daughter of ex-Texas Governor Ann Richards. Biden supporters are expected to pay between $250 and $100,000 to view the Internet broadcast.

The “On the Road Again” singer has been a great booster of Democrats over the years. Nelson performed at a Beto O’Rourke rally and was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Nelson has also been politically active for open borders and pot legalization.

Last year, the 86-year-old hit making country star canceled his concert tour over “breathing problems,” and months later admitted that even though he is a big supporter of smoking pot, he no longer partakes. In November of 1990, the IRS seized nearly all of Nelson’s property and assets over $16.7 million in unpaid taxes. The star took three years to settle with the taxing agency for $9 million.

Meanwhile, Biden’s presidential campaign just got a big financial boost over the weekend with the help of former Dreamworks and Disney boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, who helped host a virtual Hollywood fundraiser on Saturday for Biden that brought his campaign a $6 million haul.

The Willie Nelson Biden fundraiser is planned to kick off at 5PM Eastern.

