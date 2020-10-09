Nolte: Broadway Announces Closure Until Summer of 2021

So, according to the CDC, the coronavirus survival rate is better than 995 out of 1,000, and Broadway’s still going to remain closed until June 1, 2021.

According to the CDC, the survival rate for the seasonal flu is 999 out of 1,000, and Broadway’s still going to keep 97,000 people unemployed over a virus with a survival rate of better than 995 out of 1,000

In the end, if Broadway does open up again on June 1, the whole industry will have been shut down for 15 months, for more than a year.

Broadway first closed in March of this year. Which made perfect sense at the time. Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio did such a terrible job handling the pandemic, New York’s hospitals were nearly overwhelmed.

If your hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed, you have to lock down. You can’t have people dying would could otherwise have been saved had they received the proper medical treatment.

But right now, there is no danger of New York’s hospitals being overrun, and the survival rate is better than 995 out of 1,000, and… Well, this is pure madness.

Wait, it gets crazier…

The World Health Organization says that ten percent of the world’s population has been infected by the China Flu. If that’s true, it means the survival rate is a whole lot closer to 999 out of 1,000, and Broadway is still closing down until June 1, 2021.

And it’s not just the 97,000 jobs lost directly involved in all those Broadway shows…

Think about all the ancillary jobs lost… Restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, taxis, bars, wait staff, kitchen help… All the jobs associated with the tourists Broadway attracts.

Pile on top of that all the rents not being paid, not just apartments, but business rent.

And then there’s the stigma of New York being a plague city, which will take a long time for people to forget.

Over a virus with a survival rate of better than 995 out of 1,000m huge swaths of New York City, once the most vibrant and exciting city in the world, are not only locked down and closed, but riddled with violent crime, homelessness, vagrancy, and all the other terrible elements that thrive when citizens abandon their city, when the Democrats in charge look the other way, even when there’s widespread looting, arson, and anarchy at the hands of the Democrats Brownshirts in Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

With those kind of coronavirus survival rates, none of this makes a lick of sense, none of this should be happening.

With the curve flattened, even in New York — and remember, flattening the curve was the reason we were given to justify locking down healthy people for the first time in history — what justifies wiping out Broadway for another eight months?

When the survival rate is better than 995 out of 1,000, New York and Broadway won’t allow people to make up their own minds about putting on a Broadway show or attending a Broadway show?

As I wrote earlier this week…

When a deadly virus hit the gay community in the 1980s, these great Americans fought to stay true to who they were, fought to hold on to their identity and lifestyle, even under the staggering dual pressures of a deadly disease and a society that said If you want to stop dying stop being who you are. What happened to that spirit?

The survival rate for AIDS at the time was zero.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.