‘Suits’ Cast Raising Money for Georgia Democrats to End the ‘GOP’s Chokehold on Congress’

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Hollywood celebrities are leading the fundraising effort for Georgia Democrats, with the latest contribution coming from the cast of the long-running USA Network series Suits, which is holding a fundraiser to help flip the state and the U.S. Senate blue.

Actor Patrick J. Adams announced the virtual fundraiser, which is set for December 27, encouraging fans to help put an end to the “GOP’s chokehold on Congress.” On Suits, Adams plays the fake lawyer Mike Ross. The actor joked that his character could “still win any case against Trump’s legal team.”

Open (virtual) invite to join me & @SleepintheGardn for game night at our house. On 12/27 at 8pm ET, we'll be co-hosting #SuitUpForGeorgia with our Suits family and some special guests to benefit Georgia voters. Who's in? https://t.co/KpDR8HLSdv pic.twitter.com/lD3OceFsIM — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 18, 2020

The official invitation states: “Your donation directly supports the Georgia Democrats to fund their on-the-ground efforts to win the runoff elections on January 5th.”

Among the cast members set to participate are Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario, who will serve as hosts, as well as Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Rachael Harris, Amy Acker, DB Woodside, and Denise Crosby.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, isn’t listed among the participating stars. Markle played a supporting role in the series for several seasons before she married Britain’s Prince Harry.

A virtual Elf fundraiser for Georgia Democrats recently reaped more that $402,000 while a cast reunion of HBO’s Veep brought in more than $640,000 earlier this month.

