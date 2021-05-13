1 in 3 Americans Ready to Drop Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime over Lame Shows

A new study found that while Americans are streaming television now more than ever, one in three of them say they are ready to drop Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime because they find their original programs to be subpar.

A survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, found that 70 percent of Americans say they’re watching more TV now than at the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Study Finds.

The report added that one in three Americans, however, admitted to watching whatever was trending — not because the content was good, but because there was nothing else to do.

The study also revealed that Tiger King is the most over-hyped show of the pandemic, with I Care A Lot and Schitt’s Creek making it onto the list of the top three pieces of entertainment that respondents now consider to be overrated television.

Moreover, shows about British aristocracy also didn’t fare well, with Bridgerton (pictured) and The Crown landing in fourth and fifth place on the list.

Now, nearly one-third (32 percent) are planning on canceling the streaming services they are currently using once the United States fully reopens. Among that group, one in three cite cost as the reason they are planning to cancel their subscriptions.

Among the respondents seeking to cancel their streaming services, 46 percent say Netflix is getting canceled, while 34 percent say Hulu, and another 34 percent say Amazon Prime.

“Movies and TV shows served as a much-needed escape and form of entertainment over this past year,” a Tubi spokesperson said in a statement. “Though as we see the light at the end of the tunnel, Americans are likely to be more discerning around how much they’re spending on subscriptions once life returns to normal.”

The survey’s respondents also blamed social media (31 percent), and their friends (28 percent) for peer pressuring them to engage in increased streaming during the Wuhan virus pandemic.

