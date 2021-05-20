Rich Get Richer: Stacey Abrams Lands Deal for Two More Political Thrillers

A full 20 years since her first novels hit bookstores, Democrat activist Stacey Abrams is back writing again and securing lucrative deals for two forthcoming political thrillers.

AP reports the left-wing political activist, voting rights activist, and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate has a deal for two political thrillers with Doubleday and Anchor Books.

The new novels will reprise the law clerk Avery Keene from Abrams’ current work, While Justice Sleeps, which came out last week and is already atop the New York Times bestseller with more than 100,000 copies in print.

Rich Hollywood and Big Tech Elites plowed MOUNTAINS of cash into Stacey Abrams' hands to fund her strategy to turn Georgia Blue. Now, they're celebrating and gushing with pride in what all their resources, groundwork, and time brought to fruition. https://t.co/HPEEK7pwha — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2021

“I am thrilled to continue the story of Avery Keene – an exciting and brilliant protagonist – with Doubleday,” Abrams said in a statement. “Avery began her adventures in ‘While Justice Sleeps,’ and now we can follow her as she discovers what’s next for her and those she loves in the years ahead.”

A trilogy of romance novels Abrams published through Harlequin in the early 2000s under the penname Selena Montgomery is also poised to be re-published.

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal International Studios has the rights for a television series based on While Justice Sleeps, with Abrams serving as producer.

Abrams, 47, is also the author of the nonfiction books Lead from the Outside and Our Time Is Now.

In 2019, Abrams told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert she wrote under a pseudonym because her editors worried romance readers would google her name and be put off by her other published work.

Stacey Abrams has already purchased television ad time in Georgia to make sure ballots are counted and cured following the senate runoff elections on Tuesday. https://t.co/s9bZSorjga — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 6, 2021

At the time, Abrams also told Colbert that she was on a “prolonged hiatus” from writing romance novels. Now she is back writing full time.

The news comes just months after CBS said it’s developing a drama series based on one of Abrams’ early romance novels.

AP contributed to this story