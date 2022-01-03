Keanu Reeves, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is continuing his habit of donating huge portions of his multimillion-dollar salaries to charitable causes. One of his early donations, for instance, occurred in 1999 upon the release of The Matrix, when Reeves donated 70 percent of his $45 million in earnings to leukemia research in honor of his little sister Kim, who had been diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

Reeves did more than just donate money during his sister’s fight against the cancer. He also stepped up to become Kim’s primary care giver, even going so far as to sell his home so he could move in with her to help out with her recovery, according to the Daily Mail.

Kim was fortunate enough to go into remission, but not before Reeves reportedly spent $5 million for her years of treatment.

Keanu Reeves has remarked that his sister was there for him when he was a struggling young actor. “She was always there for me, you know. I will always be here for her,” he said.

The John Wick star also launched a foundation in 2009 aimed at curing leukemia, as well. “I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does,” he said of the group.

Reeves has not donated only to cancer research. According to a 2001 report by the Wall Street Journal, the actor also gave most of his earnings for the second and third Matrix films to the special effects and costume design teams. Reeves reportedly said the behind the scenes artists were what made the successful films what they are, and they deserved more recognition for their work.

In other news, last year, Reeves was said to have gifted expensive watches to four stuntmen from the upcoming film John Wick 4. Reeves gave the men each a $9,150 Rolex Submariner as a wrap gift upon completion of their work.

Keanu Reeves surprises stunt men each with a personalized Rolex watch https://t.co/UHOMLEwdYM pic.twitter.com/cMLnpSQhzs — 98.7 KLUV (@KLUV987) October 28, 2021

John Wick: Chapter 4, is now set for a March 2023 release, after being pushed back nearly a year from its initial May 2022 release time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.