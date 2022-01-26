Minnie Mouse to Shed Iconic Dress for a Pantsuit for Women’s History Month

Michael Loccisano; Scott Barbour/Getty Images
The Disney character Minnie Mouse will be shedding her iconic polka dot dress for a pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month at Disneyland Paris.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Disneyland Paris shared the new Minnie Mouse polka dot purple pantsuit from famed designer Stella McCartney that will coincide with Women’s History Month and the theme park’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” the theme park declared.

Speaking with the official Disney fan club D23, the 50-year-old British designer McCartney said that she loves how Minnie Mouse embodies “happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world.”

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” said McCartney. “I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris.”

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” she added.

McCartney further described Minnie’s new look as a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes—a blue tuxedo—using responsibly sourced fabrics,” she said. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

People of all political stripes on social media responded to the new look.

