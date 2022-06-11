Netflix to Premiere ‘How To Build A Sex Room’ Home Makeover Show

Netflix is set to premiere a home makeover show, titled, How To Build A Sex Room, on July 8. The show will be about renovating “sumptuous” spaces that are all about intimacy.

“When people hear the words ‘sex rooms,’ they concentrate on the word ‘sex,’ and that connotes ‘dirty,’ ‘disgusting’ — no, sex rooms are not disgusting,” interior designer Melanie Rose, the host of the upcoming show, says in the Netflix trailer.

“A sex room can be anything from a sumptuous bedroom to a dungeon under the stairs,” Rose added. “But when I design them, they can be beautiful. They can be works of art. They can be fantasies. They can be anything my client desires.”

Watch Below:

Throughout the trailer, images of Rose’s elaborate sex room designs are displayed, showing viewers various different styles, from a dungeon with chains and bondage devices, to a bathroom featuring a black freestanding tub surrounded by candles, in front of a wall adorned with sex toys.

Another room included a balloon chair with handcuffs at the top, and another featured a mannequin clad in pink Shibari. The walls of several rooms featured sex toys hanging on hooks, and images of women in bondage.

Rose is an interior designer who has “devoted her career to fulfilling couples’ fantasies via home design,” and has been dubbed the “Mary Poppins” of sex rooms by her clients,” according to a report by PEOPLE.

Netlix’s How To Build A Sex Room arrives on the heels of consumers dumping their subscriptions for the streaming platform in droves, as well as a wave of show cancelations, and mass employee layoffs.

