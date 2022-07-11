Actress Florence Pugh Rages at Online Criticism of Her Body After Wearing Nipple-Revealing Gown: ‘Why Are You So Scared of Breasts?’

As average Americans struggle to afford food and gas, and scrounge for baby formula, Disney-Marvel’s Black Widow actress Florence Pugh has let the world know about her own pressing problem: mean online criticism of her body after she wore a provocative see-through dress that revealed her breasts.

The Oscar-nominated British actress — whose break-out roles were in Midsommar and Little Women — played victim to her 7.5 million Instagram followers after allegedly receiving nasty comments for donning the racy gown to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall-Winter show in Rome. Her outfit provided an eye-popping view of her breasts and nipples.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.'”

She added: “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

The actress concluded with the hashtag #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.

