Watch: Actor Faizon Love Says California Reparations Money Will Be Wasted on Cadillacs and Mercedes

Outspoken actor and comedian Faizon Love believes the reparations money that California is planning on giving to black residents will ultimately be wasted, saying the cash will be used to buy flashy cars.

In an interview on YouTube’s Vlad TV, Faizon Love trashed the very idea of reparations.

“Fuck that. That’s another trick man — you know why? Because that money’s gonna go right back to Cadillac and right back to motherfucking [Mercedes] Benz,” he said.

Love said he believes that instead of reparations, black people should be tax exempt, noting that the federal income tax was created to fund the Civil War.

California has formed a committee to explore reparations for black residents, with a proposal to pay as much as $223,000 in reparations for each individual who qualifies as a descendant of African American slaves. The state has been considering reparations since 2020 under a law signed that year by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

But the exact dollar figure has become a subject of contention among politicians and activists.

Some activists are demanding California pay even more, with the number $350,000 per individual being suggested. One activist recently warned the state committee on reparations that there will be a “serious backlash” unless the state agrees to pay $800,000 to every eligible recipient.

Faizon Love’s joke about reparations echoes similar jokes made years ago by comedian Dave Chappelle, who once said reparations would result in the merger of Kentucky Fried Chicken and FUBU.

Love is known for his outspoken comments on controversial subjects. The actor has defended Bill Cosby and publicly smeared his accusers. In 2020, Love sued Universal Studios for cutting him and his fellow black co-star Kali Hawk out of international publicity posters for the 2009 movie Couples Retreat.

