Dem Rep. Ansari: My Call for Trump to Be Removed Is Bipartisan, Nick Fuentes Supports It

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) by saying that “There are many Republicans who were once avid supporters of President Trump, from Tucker Carlson, to Marjorie Taylor Greene, to Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and many on the far right, in addition to Democrats, who have called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, who have called for his impeachment.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “So, you’re calling for both President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be removed from office for their actions during the war. What specific impeachable offenses do you believe they committed?”

Ansari answered, “Well, first, starting with Donald Trump, I want to really emphasize the fact that I think the messaging and his rhetoric over the last couple of days, and specifically on the morning of April 7, when he took to Truth Social and essentially threatened a genocide against 90 million Iranians by saying, ‘A whole civilization will die’, following days where he said he will blow Iran back to the Stone Ages, that demonstrates that he is mentally unstable and unfit for office. The fact that there is this now fragile ceasefire doesn’t change the fact that he said those things and the fact that he put the entirety of the world at risk with this war. We have seen that this is not a partisan issue anymore. There are many Republicans who were once avid supporters of President Trump, from Tucker Carlson, to Marjorie Taylor Greene, to Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and many on the far right, in addition to Democrats, who have called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, who have called for his impeachment. And look at where we are now, after 40-some days of this illegal war. America is not safer. American servicemembers have died. Thousands of innocent civilians have died. There [are] over a million people displaced in Lebanon, and we just saw the deadliest day of the war in Lebanon, with 200 civilians killed and more than 1,000 wounded. This is a man who is a clear and present danger to this country, and I think needs to be impeached or removed from office. And I’m very glad that so many of my colleagues have supported that assessment as well.”

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