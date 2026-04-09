All U.S. forces now deployed near Iran will remain stationed in the area until a “real agreement” is reached with Tehran, President Donald Trump vowed late Wednesday night, as Washington enters a fragile two-week ceasefire and prepares for its “next conquest.”

Trump used social media to say U.S. forces including troops, aircraft and naval assets would stay in position until what he described as the “REAL AGREEMENT” is fully implemented in the wake of Operation epic Fury.

“All US ships, aircraft, and military personnel … will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If for any reason it is not … the ‘Shootin’ Starts,′ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

While the president maintained a deal falling through was “highly unlikely,” Trump threatened to revert to “bigger, and better, and stronger” strikes via U.S. forces if an agreement was not reached.

“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!” Trump wrote, even as querulous journalists in Washington, DC, questioned his motives and the outcome of the operation.

Trump spoke just 24-hours after a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, paused six weeks of fighting and briefly calmed global markets watching disruptions the embattled Strait of Hormuz with increasing concern.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime which defiant Iran has said it will maintain “dominion” over.