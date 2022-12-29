Left-Wing Politico Blasted for Naming Meghan Markle Among 2022’s Worst ‘Narcissists’

The left-wing media outlet Politico is under attack for naming Meghan Markle among 2022’s worst “narcissists.”

Markle, who can’t stop complaining about the British royal family — the one entity that made her appear relevant — has been named by Politico as one of worst “narcissists” of the year.

“Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried, Ye (né Kanye West), Elizabeth Holmes, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump: All of them used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved,” the Politico op-ed, written by Joanna Weiss, read.

The article went on to say that Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series “suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved.”

“From footage of Meghan getting fitted for ballgowns to a vast collection of flattering photos and videos they took during their royal exit, apparently preparing for a photogenic tell-all. Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity,” Weiss said.

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits,” Weiss added.

Politico is now facing backlash for including Markle, who many find insufferable, on the list.

“The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn’t narcissism; it’s survival,” Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy claimed, adding that Politico “should apologize.”

Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. pic.twitter.com/YzQUD4YBnd — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 27, 2022

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah also appeared upset to see Markle on a list with Trump, Musk, and West, commenting, “white women are perfectly happy to be the footsoldiers of casual misogynoir + attacks against black women,” referring to Weiss.

Just now catching on to that @politico piece saying Meghan Markle is a narcissist on the same level as Trump, Musk, Kanye, and other scammers. As I said last week, white women are perfectly happy to be the footsoldiers of casual misogynoir + attacks against black women. — Karen Attiah IS ON INSTAGRAM @karenattiah (@KarenAttiah) December 27, 2022

“There is literally no planet where Meghan Markle belongs with this group of people,” CNN senior political analyst Kristen Powers echoed. “A Black woman standing up for herself does not equal ‘narcissist.'”

“The unhinged hatred directed at her really does kind of prove her point doesn’t it,” Powers added.

WTH @politico — There is literally no planet where Meghan Markle belongs with this group of people. A Black woman standing up for herself does not equal "narcissist." The unhinged hatred directed at her really does kind of prove her point doesn't it. pic.twitter.com/4Eism0OUOy — Subscribe to my Substack newsletter (@KirstenPowers) December 26, 2022

“Why is Meghan in there?? Demented,” Reuters senior correspondent Chris Taylor complained.

Why is Meghan in there?? Demented pic.twitter.com/ldMQy0cRNa — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) December 27, 2022

“I’m very sure that lumping Meghan Markle (for standing up for herself) with the likes of…a white supremacist, apartheid Clyde and a hitler sympathizer is clickbait,” MSNBC analyst Brittany Packnett lamented. “@politico, this is absolute trash.”

Here’s the thing: I’m very sure that lumping Meghan Markle (for standing up for herself) with the likes of…a white supremacist, apartheid Clyde and a hitler sympathizer is clickbait. And I don’t care. DRAG THEM. @politico, this is absolute trash https://t.co/v4te5tW2G0 — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) December 26, 2022

Politico editorial director Ryan Heath responded to the scrutiny, tweeting, “If you want to write-off an entire publication because one of our 600 journalists included Meghan Markle on a list, you are indeed tired of free debate.”

“If, instead, you actually just disagree with her being included on the list, you can say that instead,” Heath added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.