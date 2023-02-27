Will Smith claimed the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his effort in Emancipation at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night although he was not present to receive the award in person.

The prize marks Smith’s first public acclamation since he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars ceremony last year, as Breitbart News reported.

The 54-year-old star was up against Daniel Kaluuya, Jonathan Majors, Joshua Boone and Sterling K Brown in the category.

Shortly after his win for the slave drama was revealed, Smith took to Instagram to thank the NAACP, gushing: “I am absolutely humbled by this!!”

Smith, who doubled as a producer on the film, is set to accept a Beacon Award from the African-American Film Critics Association alongside director Antoine Fuqua on March 1 for their work.

Smith’s triumph comes close to 12 months after the contentious 2022 Oscars where he stormed the stage and slapped Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moments later, Smith went on to win the Oscar for best actor for his performance in King Richard.

The I Am Legend star’s absence was noted on Saturday night as singer and actress Janelle Monae told the audience: “Will Smith could not be with us this evening. So we accept this on your behalf. Congratulations.”

Smith’s performance in the film has been snubbed by both the Golden Globes and SAG Awards and he is banned from the Oscars next month.

Emancipation was widely seen as an effort at rehabilitation and redemption for the actor, as Breitbart News reported.