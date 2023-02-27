Katy Perry Sobs over ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Survived School Shooting: ‘Our Country Has F**king Failed Us!’

Katy Perry made it all about herself during Sunday’s episode of American Idol when she began sobbing as a contestant recounted his experience surviving a school shooting. The inconsolable pop star screamed, “Our country has fucking failed us!”

Sunday’s American Idol episode featured contestant Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas. When asked why he was competing, Louis recalled that he was a high school student in 2018 when a shooter entered his school and killed eight students and two teachers.

While other judges including Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie expressed respectful sympathy, Perry drew attention to herself by burying her face in her hands and crying.

“Our country has fucking failed us!” she screamed. “This is not OK! You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that [unclear bleeped expletives]. You didn’t have to lose eight friends! I hope that you remind people that we have to change because you know what? I’m scared too!”

The other judges attempted to console Perry as the contestant was left facing them in awkward silence.

The pop star posted the tearful exchange to her official Instagram account.

Katy Perry recently broke ranks with her fellow Hollywood progressives by voting for Rick Caruso (D) in the2022 Los Angeles mayoral race.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess,” she declared.

Caruso, a former Republican, ran as a tough-on-crime candidate who would do something about the city’s out-of-control crime wave and homelessness crisis. Caruso ended up losing to far-left candidate Karen Bass (D), who has a record of supporting communism.

