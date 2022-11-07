Katy Perry Votes Rick Caruso for Los Angeles Mayor: ‘Los Angeles Is a Hot Mess’

Pop star Katy Perry made good on her endorsement of Rick Caruso for Los Angeles Mayor by voting for him over far-left candidate Karen Bass.

Perry made her vote for Rick Caruso known on Monday when she shared an Instagram post of herself checking the box for the billionaire real estate developer in the voting booth.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess,” she wrote.

Perry’s vote for Rick Caruso comes shortly after actor Chris Pratt and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos publicly came out in favor of his candidacy.

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years,” Pratt wrote in an Instagram Story. “It’s been great to me. In that time I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

“I don’t normally support political candidates. But in this election, there too much to lose,” he added. “If you’re an LA voter, I urge you to vote for [Rick Caruso]. He’s a builder. He knows how to get shit done. He’s the guy for our city.”

Likewise, Ted Sarandos said in an open letter to his “Los Angeles friends” that Caruso’s tough-on-crime stance is what the city needs.

“The entire Machine of the Democratic Party has aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” he wrote. “They are wrong. I am choosing to ignore the endorsements of the club members for a club member and vote for better leadership. I encourage you to do the same.”

The notoriously liberal rich elite of Los Angeles began shifting their tune on the issue of violent crime this past year after several violent confrontations in wealthy neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, leading to the rise of billionaire Rick Caruso. As Breitbart News reported, several celebrities have found themselves in near-violent or all-out violent altercations in recent months:

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming. Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Von D had also recently announced that she would be leaving California and moving to Indiana part-time due to the state’s “tyrannical government overreach.” That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Rick Caruso has spent an estimated $100 million in the fight against Karen Bass, which has reportedly yielded tremendous results, according to various political experts, who believe the outsider may have a shot at winning the election.

“Caruso has erased a double-digit deficit with Bass in the final weeks of the most expensive mayor’s contest in city history,” noted Politico.

“The most likely culprit in the turnaround is money. Lots of it. Caruso has blanketed the airwaves in one of the most expensive media markets in the U.S., spending more than $81 million compared to $11 million by Bass,” it added.