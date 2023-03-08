Goldie Hawn Rips Oscars: ‘It Used to Be Elegant,’ Now ‘Things Have Become Politicized’

Goldie Hawn isn’t a fan of how the Academy Awards has changed over the years, saying the annual ceremony “used to be elegant.” Now, “things have become politicized,” she said.

In a lengthy interview with Variety, Goldie Hawn also addressed Will Smith’s slap during last year’s Oscars, calling the incident “a microcosm oftentimes of our world.”

Hawn said the Oscars used to be about glamor and stardom. “It used to be elegant,” she said. “I’m not old-fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-color. And I’m missing reverence. Things have become politicized. I want to see people in awe. I want to see people believing again. I want to see people laughing more in a way that isn’t just at someone else’s expense.”

Hawn then condemned Will Smith’s assault of Chris Rock last year.

“It’s indicative of our culture right now,” Hawn said. “I mean, you could look at it and say, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Somebody lost control. They lost their self-regulation. Their bigger brain wasn’t thinking, and they did something that was horrendous and also showed no remorse. That, to me, is a microcosm oftentimes of our world.”

She added: “Chris was brilliant — totally held on to and controlled his emotions, was able to stand with dignity. That’s an example of what we would like our world to look like. But, unfortunately, it isn’t right now.”

The Oscars has struggled with plummeting ratings in recent years as viewers tired of left-wing celebrity grandstanding are choosing to tune out. Variety noted that when Hawn won her Oscar for Cactus Flower in 1970, 63.1 million people tuned in live in the U.S. to watch the telecast.

Last year, ABC’s broadcast drew just 15.4 million viewers, the second-worst showing in Oscars history.

