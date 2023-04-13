Netflix Debuts Cleopatra Docuseries Trailer Depicting the Queen as Black

A documentary on the life and tumultuous times of Queen Cleopatra is on the horizon for Netflix with the planned docuseries veering from accepted historical wisdom by changing the subject’s ethnicity. The documentary appears to propose the case Cleopatra was a black woman with several of the commentators featured in the film arguing Cleopatra could potentially be of African descent instead of Greek.

Queen Cleopatra, produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, details her life as a “warrior” and a ruler of “unparalleled power,” according to the trailer:

“It’s possible that she was an Egyptian,” one commentator in the documentary said.

“I imagine her to have curly hair like me and a similar skin color,” another concurred.