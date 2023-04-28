Watch — Kevin Bacon Pushes Drag on Children: ‘An Art and a Right’

Actor Kevin Bacon released a video this week in which he advocated drag performances for children, defending it as an art form that can educate and instruct.

In a video released on TikTok, Bacon said drag is “an opportunity to educate through entertainment and it’s not dangerous.”

“Drag is an art and drag is a right. Drag is a centuries-old art form of creativity, expression, and self-exploration,” said Bacon. “It’s an opportunity to educate through entertainment and it’s not dangerous. At six-degrees, we believe in amplifying the voices of those that are experiencing injustice.”

Bacon then asked that people support the ACLU Drag Defense Fund he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, have actively supported.

@kevinbacon Drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community are facing unwarranted censorship and threats across the country. Like all artistic expression, drag is protected by the First Amendment and should be respected. #SixDegreesOfKB is proud to support the @aclu Drag Defense Fund and the nationwide effort to protect the drag community’s right to creative expression. Tap the link in my bio to shop or make a gift. #DragIsARight ♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon

“So join us in supporting the ACLU Drag Defense Fund by shopping our bonfire campaign or making a gift designed by the amazing Mason Kaye. Kyra and I are honored to support this important fund, and we welcome you to do the same,” he concluded.

Bacon did not address the fact that lawmakers have never voiced an issue or opposition to drag in any sense as performance art (it has existed in comedy for centuries) but rather how drag performances have been utilized to groom children about sexuality at a young age.

On its website, the ACLU Drag Defense Fund said “drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community are facing threats across the country.”

“In the face of these threats and censorship, you can fight back with the ACLU for the protection of all our rights,” it said. “The freedom to express ourselves and our gender identity in creative ways fuels artistry across our country and culture – and Drag is protected by the First Amendment like any creative expression such as dance, fashion, and music.”

“That’s why RuPaul’s Drag Race, MTV, and World of Wonder are proud to donate to ‘The Drag Defense Fund’ in support of the ACLU’s LGBTQ+ rights work. Please make a tax-deductible gift to this crucial fund now,” it added.

As Breitbart News reported, Fenton Bailey, whose company World of Wonder produces RuPaul’s Drag Race, expressed his desire to take the LGBTQ-themed show global.