James Woods Claims Hollywood More Evil Than Your ‘Worst Fears’

Veteran actor James Woods claimed this week that people have no idea how truly “evil” Hollywood can be – a place far worse than their “worst fears.”

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan of Woods asked the true extent of evil Hollywood and the actor had an eyebrow-raising answer.

“James, serious question. As someone who has enormous respect for your talent as an actor, I’m curious – how evil is Hollywood?” asked the user.

“Multiply your worst fears by 100,” Woods replied.

The Once Upon a Time in America star did not elaborate and he later deleted his tweet.

Woods can hardly be considered the first actor to call out Hollywood in such a way. As Bounding Into Comics noted, actor Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) had some choice words during his speech at the March for Life earlier this year.

“For some time now, we have been witnesses to a mounting polarity between light and dark. We’ve seen it manifest itself in many facets of culture,” he said.

“But I would like to address as I see it as an artist in the entertainment industry. In the last several years there’s been a sharp and disturbing increase in the darkness of the imagery being used in film, television, and music. The landscape has become increasingly sinister,” he continued. “And in some cases, even demonic in tone. More so than in previous years. Sometimes subliminal. Oftentimes overt. Storylines involving the occult, witchcraft, demons, and even Satanic elements are commonplace in mainstream programming. Many feature spiritually and psychologically disturbing content.”

Roumie later said how “media has become a portal to behavior and attitudes kids want to emulate that reject God, reject the light, and reject, ultimately, all those aspects of community which give life.”

“I have observed God subtly, but radically being removed from public popular culture over the last couple of decades. Replaced with some of the most corruptive images and ideologies for young hearts and minds,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.