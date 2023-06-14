‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Dead at 36

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother Richard Worthington Green, also known as Worth, has died on Thursday, just six days after his 36th birthday.

“You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same,” Taylor Ann Green’s sister Catie King wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos of Wroth. No cause of death has been disclosed at this time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZqtckOZZw/

The 28-year-old Southern Charm star has yet to comment publicly on her brother’s death, but her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose left a comment on her sister’s Instagram post, writing, “Absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

“He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger,” an obituary for Worth read.

He was also an “adventurer” who loved to travel, and had moved to South Korea after college where he taught English as a second language. He also enjoyed playing golf in Ireland with friends, it continued.

“Worth had recently started a small men’s group in Raleigh to reflect on life and challenge each other’s faith in Christ,” the obituary added. “There is no doubt Worth is now in deep, meaningful conversations with Jesus about any and everything.”

The obituary also emphasized how much of a family man Worth was.

“Worth loved his family dearly. Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart,” it read. “He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

A funeral service will be held on Saturday.

Worth is not the only relative of a Southern Charm cast member that is being mourned recently.

Earlier this year, Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ brother Conner Flowers died at the age of 32, according to a report by Page Six.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.