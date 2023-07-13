Donald Trump to Host ‘Sound of Freedom’ Screening with Jim Caviezel, Tim Ballard at Bedminster Club

Former President Donald Trump will host a screening of the recently released movie Sound of Freedom at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the movie’s star Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard set to attend.

In an announcement Thursday, the 2024 Trump campaign said the Sound of Freedom screening will take place July 19 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. President Trump will be joined by actor Jim Caviezel as well as the man he plays in the movie — former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job to devote himself to rescuing children from international traffickers.

President Donald J. Trump to Host Screening of “Sound of Freedom” at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster “President Trump will be joined at the screening by Eduardo Verástegui, Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard.”

The screening will be open to club members and supporters, the Trump campaign said.

In 2019, President Trump met with Tim Ballard at the White House to discuss the importance of Trump’s border wall in deterring child trafficking.

Sound of Freedom has emerged as the sleeper hit of the summer, so far grossing $50 million at the domestic box office. The movie was the top-grossing movie on its opening day of July 4, beating Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny while playing on half as many screens.

This week, Sound of Freedom has repeated that feat by topping the box office on Monday and Tuesday.

The movie’s success has spurred the mainstream news media to launch a coordinated smear campaign, with CNN, the New York Times, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone all repeating the allegation that the movie supports “QAnon” — the left’s catch-all term used to smear conservatives as conspiracy theorists.

Caviezel recently responded to the smears, saying the media establishment is “scared” and “quaking in their boots” over the movie’s message and success.

