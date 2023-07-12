Jim Caviezel Responds to Media Attacks on ‘Sound of Freedom’: ‘They’re Scared. Quaking in Their Boots’

Actor Jim Caviezel has responded to the growing number of media smears against Sound of Freedom, saying mainstream journalists fear the movie’s success and message.

“They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do,” the actor said in a recent Q&A conducted by the movie’s distributor, Angel Studios.

“When there is evil, real evil in the world, and when love is in your heart, boy, evil is just a coward to God.”

Mainstream news outlets have ramped up their attacks on Sound of Freedom since the anti-child-trafficking movie emerged a sleeper hit at the box office. The movie — which was dumped by Disney three years ago — has so far earned $41.7 million and is easily outgrossing Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on a per-screen basis.

As a result, some journalists are smearing the movie as “QAnon,” which is the left’s catch-all term referring to people who believe that global child-sex trafficking rings exist involving many of the world’s elite.

The term has expanded in recent years to encompass any conservative who believes in a conspiracy theory.

On CNN, left-wing author Mike Rothschild recently mocked Sound of Freedom and Caviezel, claiming they are catering to and supporting QAnon.

The Guardian ran a hit piece on the movie, calling the movie “QAnon-adjacent” and “paranoid,” while Rolling Stone jeered at the movie, calling it a “triumph for QAnon believers.”

Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde said in the Q&A that the negative media coverage hasn’t deterred the public.

“One thing that’s amazing is, you know, we make movies for the audience. And I understand, you know, the critics world, but I like to focus on the audience, and the audience are responding. They’re the most important for us as filmmakers, as storytellers, and the audience are giving us 100 percent and that’s where I want to stay.”

