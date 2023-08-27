Cosmetics Company Drops Alice Cooper for Comments Against Transing Kids

A cosmetics company catering to the goth community said it has ended its brand relationship with Alice Cooper after the legendary rocker dared to disagree with radical gender ideologues by asserting his belief in biological reality, stating that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

Vampyre Cosmetics made the announcement Friday in an Instagram post.

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​ longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded,” the company said.

Vampyre teamed up with Cooper on a makeup line that launched earlier this month.

A release on Cooper’s official site said the unisex line was intended to celebrate “the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice’s style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper’s iconic Whiplash mascara.”

The products have since been removed from Vampyre’s site.

As Breitbart New reported, Alice Cooper said in a recent interview that he believes transgenderism has become a “fad” among the woke generation, and has gotten so out of control that it is now “laughable.”

He also warned about the dangers that radical gender ideology poses to children and to women.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” he told the site Stereogum. “I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’”

Cooper said that biological reality is a fact that cannot be rationalized away.

“If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl,” he said.

