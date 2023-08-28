Report: Britney Spears Repeatedly Attacked Estranged Husband Sam Asghari, Cracked Skull During Fight

Pop star Britney Spears has been accused of domestic violence toward her estranged husband Sam Asghari during their brief marriage, with one fight reportedly resulting in a major head injury for her.

Around the time Iranian-American model Asghari filed for divorce, TMZ ran an anonymously-sourced report that Spears attacked him multiple times throughout their relationship. Weeks later, a TMZ documentary claimed that during one fight between the couple, Spears tripped and fell — landing herself in the hospital.

Sources close to Asghari told TMZ that the fitness influencer frequently complained about Spears getting physical with him during their years together, often with security personnel breaking up their fights. On at least one occasion, the pop star allegedly gave him a black eye while he was sleeping. Earlier this year, Asghari was photographed with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm.

This week, Fox aired a documentary containing the claim, disputed by Spears’ representatives, that the singer tripped during an altercation with Asghari and needed stitches on her head:

TMZ founder Harvey Levin alleged in “Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair,” which aired Thursday on Fox, that the now-estranged couple once had a blowout argument in London that ended with the “Toxic” singer becoming seriously injured and requiring medical attention. “She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Levin claimed. “She needed stitches.” However, a source tells us, “This did not happen,” adding that Spears and Asghari have “never even been to London together.”

Anonymous sources also told TMZ that Asghari said the “Baby One More Time” was troublingly fascinated with knives, which they said were kept all over the house, as well as in the couple’s bedroom.

Aside from the allegations of domestic violence, leaks from Spears’ and Asghari’s camps have in turn accused each other of infidelity, abandonment, and more.

The pop star’s loved ones are reportedly concerned for her safety, as she no longer has a support system, given that Spears has cut ties with family members and doesn’t have any real friends, either.

Spears and Asghari married on June 9, 2022, just six months after the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years came to an end.

Spears was previously married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, for less than three days in 2004 (Alexander was arrested trying to crash the Asghari wedding). That same year, the pop star also married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. Spears and Federline divorced after three years. Her ex-husband has custody of the boys. Around the time of their divorce, Spears received intense media scrutiny, and increasingly struggled with her mental health.

By 2008, the singer was placed in the conservatorship run by her father. She did well under the arrangement at first, continuing to release records, make videos, and perform live, including a major concert residency in Las Vegas. But then she began appearing less in public, and fans began to demand that the court #FreeBritney, in what would eventually become a major movement.

Now, fans and other spectators watch with collective horror and confusion as Spears posts bizarre and lewd images to social media. She recently embarrassed herself by claiming security staff for NBA star Victor Wembanyama hit her; footage of the incident shows she struck herself in the face.

