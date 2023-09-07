‘Sound of Freedom’ Dominates with Number 1 Spot in 18 Latin American Countries

The anti-trafficking drama Sound of Freedom is breaking geographical boundaries just as effectively as it assails the box office with the Angel Studios’ production now dominating in 18 Latin American countries.

The Jim Caviezel-led film deals with the horrors of human trafficking, and that universal theme has attracted nearly two million viewers from Mexico City to Caracas and more during the opening weekend, a press release from Angel Studios seen by The Wire sets out.

“The domestic box office performance on ‘SOUND OF FREEDOM’ has been an incredible success story, but some industry experts have argued our film would not be able to translate this success overseas,” Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer at Angel Studios, said.

“We’re grateful to our fans for proving them wrong, and making us the number one movie in Latin America,” he added. “We’re seeing packed theaters, standing ovations, widespread enthusiasm, and strong word-of-mouth from Buenos Aires to Mexico City to Bogota to Caracas, Lima, and beyond.”

“We set a goal of reaching 2 million in advance ticket sales—which took a full week in the US—and reached that goal in just four days in Latin America,” Geesy continued. “This film is fast-becoming a global movement for change.”

The charge into the Latin America market follows a triumphant summer for the work that hails from the same studio responsible for the popular faith-based television series The Chosen.

As Breitbart News reported, near the end of August it had pulled in an an astonishing $178 million at the domestic U.S. box office alone.

This tops Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($174 million), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($165 million), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($157 million), Fast X ($146 million), The Flash ($108 million), and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ($93 million).

Currently, Sound of Freedom is the 9th biggest moneymaker of the year. Number eight is John Wick: Chapter 4, with $187 million. In its 7th weekend of release, Sound of Freedom cleared $2.6 million.

The good news does not stop there.

Sound of Freedom has already announced distribution plans in foreign countries outside the Latin America market, with those it has already arrived in showing huge promise.

The movie became the number one film in New Zealand on opening weekend and is in the number two spot in Australia after it opened in both countries on August 24, the press release noted.