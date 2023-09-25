WGA Reaches Tentative Deal, Potentially Ending Hollywood Strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) late Sunday that could potentially end the 146-day, industry-wide strike.

News broke after four days of heavy negotiations as the writers and the studios worked on another three-year contract that would address streaming residuals, staffing requirements, and artificial intelligence.

Details of the tentative deal have not been made public. The strike will remain in effect until the guild officially votes to ratify the deal this coming Tuesday. In the meantime, picketing has been put on hold.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee told members in an email.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” the message continued.

The WGA said it will not be sharing the language of the deal to keep negotiations strong.

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the message said. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

Despite a deal being reached, Hollywood may still continue to be on shutdown so long as the SAG-AFTRA continues its ongoing strike, which launched in July, a little over two months after the WGA.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members. Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

Members of the WGA celebrated the tentative agreement on social media.

The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized. #WGAstrike pic.twitter.com/VSpgsHdYVk — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 25, 2023

Thank you all for your unwavering support and enormous patience. I’m in awe of this membership. ❤️ https://t.co/Ouj5XBU54Q — Dailyn "La Jefa" Rodriguez (@dailynrod) September 25, 2023

We did it. We have a tentative deal. Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible. Thank you. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/KfzVKoPMPz — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 25, 2023

I'm very proud of the WGA negotiating team for what they accomplished. But let's not forget about our friends in SAGAFTRA. They gave us their support. And now we need to show them we're supporting them all the way to the finish line. #SAGAFTRA #SagAftraStrong #WGA pic.twitter.com/Dpm4yMQTOB — Dave Thomas (@TheDaveThomas) September 25, 2023

