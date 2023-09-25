WGA Reaches Tentative Deal, Potentially Ending Hollywood Strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) late Sunday that could potentially end the 146-day, industry-wide strike.
David McNew, Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images; Richard Shotwell, Damian Dovarganes/AP
Paul Bois

News broke after four days of heavy negotiations as the writers and the studios worked on another three-year contract that would address streaming residuals, staffing requirements, and artificial intelligence.

Details of the tentative deal have not been made public. The strike will remain in effect until the guild officially votes to ratify the deal this coming Tuesday. In the meantime, picketing has been put on hold.

SAG-AFTRA members and supporters protest as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union Strike continues on Day 6 in front of Netflix on July 18, 2023 in New York City. ( John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee told members in an email.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” the message continued.

The WGA said it will not be sharing the language of the deal to keep negotiations strong.

Sarah Silverman walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the message said. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

Despite a deal being reached, Hollywood may still continue to be on shutdown so long as the SAG-AFTRA continues its ongoing strike, which launched in July, a little over two months after the WGA.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members. Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

Members of the WGA celebrated the tentative agreement on social media.

