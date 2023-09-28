Cher Accused of Hiring Four Men to Kidnap Her Son, Court Filing Says

Pop legend Cher is being accused of hiring four men to kidnap her own son, Elijah Blue Allman, according to the man’s estranged wife.

Marieangela King, who is married to the 47-year-old Allman, alleges Cher sent the men to the couple’s hotel room in New York City last year to forcibly remove him from the hotel, The Messenger reports.

In a court filing, King says the two were talking about reconciling during the hotel visit. Allman had filed for divorce from King in 2021, but the case was not yet concluded when they met in New York City.

King says the two spent 12 days at the hotel but on Nov. 30, the four men appeared and tried to take Allman away with them.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” the filing reads. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King also alleges Cher told her to vacate the home she was living in with Allman after their split.

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing,” King said in the filing. “I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets.”

But she added that she has been prevented from finding out Allman’s whereabouts or his condition.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

According to the Daily Mail, Cher’s son was photographed at the hotel in L.A. that he had been living in for six months and the photos showed him disheveled and unshaven.

One witness claimed he seemed to be constantly smoking cigarettes that had been “dipped in something.” The person added, “He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

The concern seems warranted since he was discovered passed out on the ground outside the hotel and is now in rehab in Pasadena, California.

Allman has confessed to a drug problem in the past. In 2014, for instance, he claimed he started doing drugs including heroin at the age of 11.

The younger Allman’s father, rock singer Gregg Allman, died in 2017 at the age of 69.

