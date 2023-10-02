Britney Spears Addresses Viral Knife Video After Police Wellness Check: ‘These Knives are Fake’

Pop star Britney Spears addressed the police wellness check that was called on her after she was seen dancing with knives in a video she posted to social media. “These knives are fake,” she said.

Spears went viral last week after posing a video to Instagram that showed her dancing while waving knives around, and then clanging them together. The video concerned fans to the point where the police were called to perform a wellness check on the singer.

Watch Below:

In a caption that appeared to be written after the wellness check, Spears wrote, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon.”

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police,” the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer wrote in a follow-up Instagram post, which featured another video of her dancing with the knives.

The pop star went on to explain that her Instagram post was inspired by one of singer Shakira’s performances at the VMAs.

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks,” she said.

Watch Below:

“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira,” Spears wrote in another Instagram post.

On Saturday, Spears took to Instagram yet again, this time, to call out law enforcement for listening to “random fans” who called them concerned about her video.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???” she wrote. “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people did 4 minute performances with knives.”

“I am getting an apology,” Spears added. “I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

