Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr Under Fire for Calling Siege of Gaza ‘Most Inhuman Thing’ Ever

Samira Nasr, the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, has come under fire for saying that Israel’s siege of Gaza in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack by Hamas is the “most inhuman thing” she has ever seen.

Nasr, who is of both Lebanese and Trinidadian descent, said in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night that Israel’s siege of Gaza, which comes after Hamas murdered innocent Israeli civilians in cold blood, is the most “inhuman thing” she has ever seen.

“Cutting off water and electricity to 2.2 million civilians…This is the most inhuman thing I’ve seen in my life,” she said.

Hearst employees and other fashion insiders responded to the post with outrage.

“Really? That’s the most inhumane she’s seen?” said one Hearst employee. “So , murder, rape and beheading is not?”

One outraged fashion executive told the New York Post, “Yesterday, when the news of beheaded babies emerged, Samira posts this.”

Moti Ankari, an influencer who often contributes to outlets like Bloomberg Pursuits, Glamour and GQ magazine, said on Instagram that Nasr seemed to overlook the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israelis.

“Was @samiranasr off Instagram this weekend? And missed how 260 Israelis were murdered? How children were beheaded? How families were murdered in cold blood and then put on Facebook live for their families to find out? How children were being kidnapped?” said Ankari.

Ankari tagged Heart, saying, “This is @harpersbazaarus editor in chief. How much do you dehumanize Israelis? Perhaps she should put on her next cover: ‘We support the killing and kidnapping of Israeli children’ on her dying magazine. PS any normal person with common sense would rather not have electricity or water than their heads chopped off and their bodies burned.”

Nasr reportedly sent an apology to her staff. In 2021, she said of the conflict: “One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick & choose whose human rights matter more.”

