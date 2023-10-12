Top Hollywood Executive Ari Emanuel Blames Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for Hamas Attack

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who ranks as one of the most powerful corporate executives in Hollywood, has blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Hamas’ murderous rampage that has so far claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis.

Speaking Wednesday at a Bloomberg event in Beverly Hills, Ari Emanuel didn’t appear to mention Hamas leaders as he opined on the bloody events of the past five days that have sparked an all-out war in the region.

“From my opinion, a morally corrupt Bibi Netanyahu exposed Israel and its people to rape, death, beheadings of children, murders of fathers, mothers, grandmothers — and he did it to stay in power,” Emanuel said.

“I just think it’s time that we get rid of this man.”

“It’s not the same as 9/11, but I had that same feeling,” he said during the event. “As a Jew, what happened in Israel this past weekend was one of the worst pogroms in history, not including the Holocaust.”

As the head of Endeavor, Emanuel not only runs one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, but also oversees a gargantuan media company that includes the UFC, WWE, and Endeavor Content.

He is the brother of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), who also served as Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff.

