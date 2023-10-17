Oprah Winfrey Addresses Rumored Mitt Romney Unity Ticket to Stop Trump

Oprah Winfrey has denied reports that she tried to team up with Mitt Romney in 2020 to create a unity ticket to stop then-President Donald Trump, saying she merely encouraged Romney to run as an independent.

Her denial comes in response to a new biography of Romney that claims Oprah urged the Never Trump Utah Republican to run for president as an independent in the 2020 election, with her as his running mate.

But Oprah herself put an end to those rumors through a spokesperson.

“In November 2019, Ms. Winfrey called Senator Romney to encourage him to run on an independent ticket,” said the spokesperson in a statement sent to multiple outlets. “She was not calling to be part of the ticket and was never considering running herself.”

Concerned that the Democratic field wasn’t up to the task of stopping Donald Trump in 2020, Oprah Winfrey pitched Mitt Romney on the idea of running for president as an independent, with her as his running mate, according to a forthcoming book. https://t.co/LGUJVzeaFM — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2023

Romney: A Reckoning, written by McKay Coppins of The Atlantic, alleges Oprah called Romney’s wife, Ann Romney, in November 2019, and that Mitt Romney at least listened to the idea of teaming up.

He “heard the pitch, and told her he was flattered, but that he’d have to pass,” according to an excerpt obtained by the New York Times.

Oprah allegedly doubted that Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg could beat Trump in 2020 and was “certain” that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) didn’t have what it takes, according to the book.

The talk-show queen also reportedly told the Romneys that billionaire Mike Bloomberg (D) had approached her about becoming his running mate.

Ann Romney allegedly responded that her husband would not run for president in 2020, either as a Republican or as an independent.

