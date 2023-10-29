Actress Patricia Clarkson Praises President Biden: ‘Old People Get Things Done… He’s Accomplished so Much’

Actress Patricia Clarkson blasted Republicans for their stance on transgenderism and praised President Joe Biden for accomplishing much during his first term.

Clarkson, perhaps best known for her roles in The Green Mile and the Dirty Harry sequel The Dead Pool, co-stars in the 2022 film Monica about a transvestite (Trace Lysette) who returns to his estranged family to take care of his dying mother (Clarkson). It is a film Clarkson says should be screened for Republicans in Washington D.C. to “teach” them about transgenderism.

“Wherever we show it, wherever we take it, people who are not completely in tune with the transgender experience and the life are transformed by it and they’re learning,” Clarkson boasted during an interview with The Messenger.

Clarkson was also thrilled to get to know the director of the film, Andrea Pallaoro, who she effusively described as a “Beautiful, queer man, a beautiful human,” and claimed that he is “like family to me now.”

But Clarkson, who has been vocal about her disinterest in ever getting married, scolded Hollywood for making it “hard” to produce a trans-centric film.

“It was difficult. It shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t have been. Everybody should have been lining up to make a beautiful transgender film starring an exceptional transgender actress and a veteran in this industry. They didn’t,” she said of making Monica.

She is also critical of Republicans for “going backward” on transgender “rights,” according to The Messenger. But the 63-year-old character actress added that “old people” can “get things done” and then went on to praise the elderly Joe Biden.

“I’m just saying right now, let’s just talk,” Clarkson exclaimed. “Old people get things done. Of course, President Joe Biden’s aging, but old people, they show up. They get things done. He’s accomplished so much in his time in office. Let’s not forget that.”

Clarkson also said that she is impressed with openly homosexual Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg — based more on his identity than on his much-maligned performance in the role.

“I’d have Pete Buttigieg at my house in New York,” Clarkson gushed. “I do a sit-down dinner sometimes for 18 people and I’d make him No. 19. If he brought his husband, 20. I think Pete Buttigieg is a remarkable human being. I’d have Pete Buttigieg at my house. That would be the greatest honor in my life.”

In 2016, Clarkson went on a tear telling white men to “shut up” about sexism as Hollywood erupted in vituperation at the criticism of the all-female Ghostbusters reboot that failed miserably at the box office.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston